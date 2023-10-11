Show You Care
Sen. Ernst in Israel following Gaza attack

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst met with Israeli leaders today
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Senator Joni Ernst met with Israeli leaders on Tuesday, saying she plans to support peace in the Middle East.

Ernst stated that she hopes she can help deter aggression from other countries that might get involved in the conflict. Ernst has been in the Middle East since last week, along with a bipartisan group of US lawmakers.

In a statement, she voiced her opposition of the Hamas group:

”They are savages and this can’t stand. If you are part of civil society, you cannot allow this to happen.“

