Second suspect charged in Iowa City apartment rent check theft investigation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A second suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a scheme to steal rent checks from apartments at several locations in Iowa.

A criminal complaint says 26-year-old Bishop Coleman, of Indianapolis, was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Non-Forcible Felony and Second Degree Theft for his alleged role in the theft.

A previous criminal complaint in September for 27-year-old Kalvin Brown, also of Indianapolis, revealed details about the alleged scheme.

Police said surveillance video shows three suspects, allegedly including Coleman and Brown, using a rodent adhesive trap attached to a string, to pull checks and money orders out of an apartment’s rent drop box.

The thefts reportedly happened across multiple days in July at a building in the 900 block of Maiden Lane, and similar thefts took place in Urbandale, Ames and Cedar Rapids around the same days.

Investigators said the stolen checks were later cashed at Western Union in the Des Moines area by “washing” the payee line of the checks and placing the names of the three suspects on them.

Officers said they used surveillance recordings, social media photos and cell phone location data to confirm the suspects’ identities and actions.

The identity of the third suspect in this case has not been released.

