Schulte, Hurkett, and more keep the Xavier-Iowa football pipeline strong

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Quinn Schulte leads four Xavier players on the Iowa roster this season. The second-year starter says there’s a lot of carryover from high school football at Xavier and college football in the Big Ten.

“The biggest this is doing you job; my dad preaches that a lot at Xavier,” said Schulte, who was coached by his father, Duane, at Xavier. “Having guys go through the program, coming in and just work hard, stick to the basics. You see that carrying over here because that’s what Coach Ferentz asks of us.”

Another former Saint - Ethan Hurkett - is having a breakout season at defensive end, making the final tackle of the Cy-Hawk game to seal the victory.

“To be able to make a play at that particular time for my teammates and coaches was an unbelievable experience,” Hurkett said. “I got a picture after the game on our influencer app. “It was me and (Deontae) Craig kind of shoulder bumping, I looked up, and in the crowd is Coach Schulte.”

Another former walk-in following in the footsteps of Schulte is Jaxon Rexroth, who is a big part of the Iowa special teams as a backup linebacker.

“Quinn kind of showed me that it’s possible, and you can do it through hard work, and the other values that we learned at Xavier,” said Rexroth. “He really helped me decide what I wanted to do, and I think I made the right decision. Coming here is the best thing I ever could’ve done.”

Former Xavier wide receiver Aidan McDermott joined the Hawkeyes this season as a walk-on.

“Watching - to start off - Quinn took a preferred walk-on here and now he’s starting. One of the better players on defense,” said McDermott. “Jaxon had an offer from UNI, and he took the walk-on here. He talked me into coming here. If I worked hard and do everything that I’m supposed to do I can get a chance to play too.”

All the Xavier players have something in common: they are hard working disciplined football players. Something they learned early under coach Schulte.

“Deep down we try to approach things the same way Coach Ferentz and his staff does. We try to play smart, hard, physical,” said Duane Schulte. “You end up getting what you earn, and these guys have certainly done that.”

“They all come from the same fabric, they all come from the same background, from Coach Schulte his program up there at Xavier,” said Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace. “Their learning curve has not been what it might be for some other programs.”

The players say there are a lot of similarities between Coaches Schulte and Ferentz.

”I would say the biggest one for me is how they care about their players,” said Rexroth. “They care about football but they also care about you being a good student, (and) citizen.

One of the biggest compliments to the Xavier football program came from former Saint and Hawkeye Matt Nelson, who now plays for the Detroit Lions.

“(Someone) asked him ‘what’s it like between Iowa and the Detroit Lions?’ and he said ‘not much difference,’” Duane Schulte recalled. “Then, he actually gave us some credit and said ‘Iowa isn’t that much different than Xavier.’”

