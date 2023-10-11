Scattered showers and thunderstorms bring healthy rainfall to eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds and rain dominate the forecast for the coming days as a low-pressure system slides across the Midwest.

Temperatures top out in the 60s today with scattered showers building in from the south. (KCRG)

Look for scattered showers mainly in the southern half of the TV9 viewing area today. There will be breaks at times then rain is expected to pick up in coverage late this evening and tonight. Much of the northern part of the area has yet to see much for clouds overhead, let alone rain today, but as the system slowly lifts north, look for an increase in both later today. Highs top out in the low to mid 60s across the area today. More widespread showers are expected Thursday and Friday with some lingering into Saturday.

The latest scan from Pinpoint Doppler Radar. (KCRG)

Showers and storms become more widespread tonight, after around 9:00 p.m. These will likely set up in a band from west to east between Interstate 80 and Highway 20, providing renewed development in the same areas throughout the night. This could lead to heavier rainfall totals of an inch or more, with localized areas receiving 2 inches or more. This continues into the morning hours of Thursday, so expect a wet start to your day.

Areas south of Highway 20 may catch a bit of a break from showers and storms for parts of Thursday, as the warm front that is serving as the focus for this activity moves far enough north. Temperatures will once again reach the 60s for those that see some dry time, with 50s likely north of Highway 20 where rain is more likely.

Another round of showers and storms is likely to develop to our west on Thursday evening, moving into eastern Iowa at night. These storms could again carry some heavy downpours, but they should be relatively quick-moving in any one area. Lows only fall into the 50s during this time.

Additional showers and storms are possible on Friday, with a few strong ones possible if we are able to see any sort of clearing between morning showers and storms and any afternoon redevelopment. We’ll be watching this potential closely. Otherwise, temperatures will vary quite a bit as the low passes right over the area, with low 50s in the north and readings closer to 70 in the south..

The net result of all of these shower and storm chances is some potentially substantial rainfall totals, especially given the dry year we’ve had so far. An inch or more is pretty likely, with areas north of Interstate 80 the most likely to wind up with totals even higher than that in the 2 to 3 inch range. Not everyone is guaranteed that higher-end amount, but it’s the best shot we’ve had at rainfall of that amount in a long while. Due to the prolonged nature of the event, flash flooding isn’t very likely, but we’ll be watching for any areas that see repeated activity in a shorter time.

During this prolonged period of rainfall, over an inch of rain is expected with some seeing 2-3” where storms set up. (KCRG)

The weekend kicks off with a cool, cloudy, blustery, and potentially showery day on Saturday, with highs only in the 50s. Similarly cool weather sticks around on Sunday, but with drier conditions generally and maybe even a bit of of sunshine at times.

Temperatures slowly warm toward the upper 50s or near 60 by the middle of next week, with a few showers possible at the tail end of the 9-day forecast on next Thursday.

