Preston Hollow wins bid for Mercy Iowa City hospital and clinic assests

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Mercy Iowa City announced that its own financial investor - Preston Hollow Community Capital - provided the best overall bid during a bankruptcy auction.

Officials say that the operations of the community hospital will be managed by American Healthcare Systems (AHS).

The hospital had been facing financial challenges, with Moody downgrading its credit rating this past March. It also comes after the hospital’s financial investor, Preston Hollow Community Capital, requested Mercy Iowa City be placed in a court-appointed receivership to “stabilize itself” from unsustainable financial losses back in July.

Leaders with Mercy Iowa City had pushed back against Preston Hollow’s claims, stating that “...our Board and management team have tried to work collaboratively with Preston Hollow on many fronts, but have found many of Preston Hollow’s threats, statements, and actions to be harmful to Mercy Iowa City.”

The hospital then signed a letter of intent with the University of Iowa for the university to acquire all operating facilities and key assets of the hospital. The Iowa Board of Regents had also voted to approve the University’s $20 million bid to acquire Mercy Iowa City.

However, Tuesday’s auction showed that Preston Hollow had won the bid.

“The transition planning has already started,” said Mark E. Toney, Chief Restructuring Officer. “We look forward to the new vision and path forward from AHS for the health system and are pleased by the commitment being made by AHS and Preston Hollow. We are also appreciative of the work and commitment shown by the University of Iowa as the stalking horse in the auction process. The University’s commitment was driven by preserving health care in Iowa City, which we believe this process has done.”

Mercy Iowa City president and CEO, Tom Clancy, released the following statement following the winning bid announcement:

“We know Preston Hollow as a bondholder, and we have learned more about American Healthcare Systems. AHS is experienced at operating and rehabilitating hospitals across the country. As we celebrate our 150th anniversary here in Iowa City, it is comforting to know that they will continue to operate the hospital and our clinic network as a community-based health system.”

The bid still must be approved by the bankruptcy court. If it passes, AHS will assume operations of the hospital as early as mid-November.

