Ottumwa resident and former Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont wrestling coach pleads guilty to sexual assault

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - A 42-year-old Ottumwa man has pled guilty to Third-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct - Force or Coercion.

Minnesota police charged Brett David Little after officers responded to a report of a sexual assault that occurred in the 4200 block of Snelling Ave in Minneapolis back in April 2019

Police records indicate that a female victim and friend were out drinking in Uptown Minneapolis. At 2:00 am both were feeling buzzed and having difficulty finding an Uber to get home. They were approached by Little and three other men. The men suggested that the woman join the men in their Uber, and go to their rental house where they would have an easier time getting an Uber.

The victim’s memory, which police say was fragmented due to alcohol impairment, recalled sitting on a couch at the house and feeling heavy and paralyzed. She then came to, with Little engaging her body sexually.

The victim cried and attempted to call out to her friend for help, but Little allegedly put his hand over her mouth, and at times put a pillow over her face. The victim also recalled him having his hands on her throat.

At approximately, 6:15 a.m., the victim woke up with her clothes on the floor. She woke her friend and left. Her friend corroborated her account of the evening when they spoke to investigators about the assault.

The victim went to the hospital for a sex assault examination approximately 36 hours after the assault. Swabs were taken and determined that the victim and Little could not be excluded as the source of the swab mixture, but 99.999997% of the population could.

Now, Ottumwa Radio is reporting that Little entered a guilty plea to the sexual assault charge.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 13th, 2023. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.