CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old.

Fisher Gott was last seen in Ely, IA at approximately 2:00 am.

He is 5′11″, weighs approximately 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police.

