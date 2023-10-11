One injured in four vehicle crash in Linn County

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a chain reaction crash involving four vehicles in Linn County on Wednesday morning.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 8 a.m. in the area of Covington Road and Lone Tree Road.

First responders said they arrived to find a Toyota Sienna, Chevrolet Cruz were blocking both lanes and had heavy damage.

Investigators said a construction truck with a trailer was heading northbound on Covington Road when the driver slowed down to turn west into a job site just north of Lone Tree Road.

A Prius and Chevy Cruz that were behind the truck slowed down as well. That’s when officers said a Toyota Sienna, which was the fourth vehicle in the line of vehicles, rear-ended the Cruz, pushing it into the Prius and the trailer in front of it.

The driver of the Sienna was not injured and was cited for following too close.

A 64-year-old Cedar Rapids woman was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

No one else was injured.

