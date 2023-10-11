Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

One injured in four vehicle crash in Linn County

One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a chain reaction crash involving...
One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a chain reaction crash involving four vehicles in Linn County on Wednesday morning.(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALO, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a chain reaction crash involving four vehicles in Linn County on Wednesday morning.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 8 a.m. in the area of Covington Road and Lone Tree Road.

First responders said they arrived to find a Toyota Sienna, Chevrolet Cruz were blocking both lanes and had heavy damage.

Investigators said a construction truck with a trailer was heading northbound on Covington Road when the driver slowed down to turn west into a job site just north of Lone Tree Road.

A Prius and Chevy Cruz that were behind the truck slowed down as well. That’s when officers said a Toyota Sienna, which was the fourth vehicle in the line of vehicles, rear-ended the Cruz, pushing it into the Prius and the trailer in front of it.

The driver of the Sienna was not injured and was cited for following too close.

A 64-year-old Cedar Rapids woman was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

No one else was injured.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Herbert Riedel
Northeast Iowa Community College president placed on administrative leave
In a tweet on Tuesday, Caitlin Clark said she’s honored to be the first college athlete to join...
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark becomes first college player to sign with State Farm
Officials say that the operations of the community hospital will be managed by American...
Preston Hollow wins bid for Mercy Iowa City hospital and clinic assests
Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
Charge announced for teen arrested in Cedar Rapids school threat
The city of Dubuque’s camping ordinance has been in place for over a year.
First year of Dubuque camping ordinance shows increase in people living on the street

Latest News

The special exhibit, Thrift Style, is on display at The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and...
Everyday Iowa: Thrift Style at The Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
Second suspect charged in Iowa City apartment rent check theft investigation
Storm Lake Elementary School placed on lockdown, juvenile suspects taken into custody
Theatre Cedar Rapids Clue director and cast members stop by to tell us all about the play...
Clue on stage at Theatre Cedar Rapids visits Everyday Iowa