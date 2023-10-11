Officials release Iowa City primary results

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County officials announced the election results for the City Council, Iowa City District A Primary.

Results show that candidate Laura Bergus secured the most votes (372) with Pauline Taylor finishing second (159), and Tim Borchardt finishing third (105).

The top two candidates will be nominated for the November election. Approximately 6.58% of registered voters took part in the primary.

The results will remain unofficial until the canvass on Thursday, October 12th, 2023.

