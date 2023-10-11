Show You Care
Officials release Iowa City primary results

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County officials announced the election results for the City Council, Iowa City District A Primary.

Results show that candidate Laura Bergus secured the most votes (372) with Pauline Taylor finishing second (159), and Tim Borchardt finishing third (105).

The top two candidates will be nominated for the November election. Approximately 6.58% of registered voters took part in the primary.

The results will remain unofficial until the canvass on Thursday, October 12th, 2023.

