Muscatine Police investigating shots fired incident

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:00 pm, emergency crews responded to the 400 block of Broadway for a report of gunfire in the area.

Responders located several witnesses to the shooting. No one was injured but a nearby residence was struck by gunfire. Investigators say the shooting was sparked by a disagreement between two parties that escalated into an exchange of gunshots between them.

Officials identified one of the individuals as 23-year-old Aaron Doe. He’s been taken into custody on an unrelated warrant.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected to be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Jeff DeVrieze at (563) 263- 9922 ext.629.

