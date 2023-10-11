Man convicted for killing Breasia Terrell to be sentenced Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge on Wednesday will sentence the man convicted of kidnapping and killing a ten-year-old girl in Davenport.

A judge found Henry Dinkins guilty of first degree murder and kidnapping last month in the death of Breasia Terrell.

Terrell disappeared in Davenport in 2020.

Her body was found months later in Clinton County.

Prosecutors say Dinkins, a registered sex offender, sexually assaulted Breasia and shot her because he thought she would tell someone.

His attorneys argued there wasn’t enough physical evidence and police didn’t investigate other possibilities.

Dinkins opted for a bench trial, meaning there was no jury.

His murder conviction means a mandatory life in prison sentence without parole under Iowa law.

He will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m

