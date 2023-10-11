Jewish and Muslim Iowans react to the Israeli-Hamas war

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The past week has not been easy for either community. With many shocked by the human loss on both sides, local Jewish and Muslim communities are especially impacted by what’s happening in Israel and Gaza.

KCRG-TV9 spoke with a member of the University of Iowa Muslim Student Association, who says that, while they are not a political organization and each of their members may have different opinions about the conflict, their main goal as a group is to offer support to the community as they grapple with the immense amount of human loss across both sides.

“I think there needs to be an international outcry for just the innocent lives that are being lost. That, beyond politics, we really care about each other as human beings.” said Maryam Mohammed, Events Coordinator for the University of Iowa’s Muslim Students Association.

The group is also hoping to provide aid for those affected.

“Before these events we were planning on participating in, like, we have a charity week fundraiser, there was some talk of incorporating humanitarian aid charities into that.” said Mohammed.

KCRG-TV9 also spoke with Alan Steckman, President of Adas Israel Synagogue in Mason City. He said the loss of life - including children and civilians - is unfathomable. He says that has left himself and many in his congregation fearful that the violence and hatred there could spread here.

“I personally, and I assume the rest of the people who are with our synagogue, are concerned about security and anti-semitism... What I plan to do is to contact our local police department and make sure that when we’re having services of any sort that they are doing patrol.” said Steckman.

But both organizations spoke to how divisive this conflict can be, but acknowledged that the massive loss of life on both sides has been devastating to see. Both Mohammed and Steckman explained that their organizations have heavily relied on their faith to help get them through these challenging times.

