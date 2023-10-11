Iowa vaccine providers calculating demand as we head into colder months

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Health Departments nationwide are trying to predict demand for flu and COVID vaccines.

“A lot of thought has to go into the amount,” said Sam Jarvis with the Johnson County Health Department. He said there is always some uncertainty when it comes to ordering vaccines because the demand in the fall isn’t a given.

“Theoretically, 1,000 folks want to get vaccinated, but maybe the previous year, you only gave 500—that’s still a 500 dose difference,” said Jarvis.

And supply, he said, is costly.

“We’re looking, at least for Pfizer’s single-dose vials, at 120 per case. And so, that’s quite a bit. I mean, we’re looking at $120 per shot.”

Jarvis said one thing that helps in the balancing act between under- and over-ordering is vaccine is looking at historical data, but there’s still not a lot of history when it comes to COVID-19.

“Absolutely. It’s been an ever-changing situation since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccine campaign,” said Jarvis.

This fall will be the country’s first with commercialized COVID-19 vaccines. The website of the Department of Health and Human Services said, “As we’ve made clear throughout this transition, nothing is immediately changing with regard to the public’s access to vaccines. Everyone can still receive the COVID-19 vaccine at no-cost from their local provider or pharmacy, as has been the case for some time.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost to many through private insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid. The Johnson County Health Department provides vaccines to people who have no insurance or are underinsured.

Jarvis said demand for vaccines in Johnson County is traditionally high, which makes things easier to plan.

“We’re lucky here, there’s still a lot of high demand and interest. So that’s been helpful for us. It’s been helpful for our partners, but not the case in other places. “

Regardless of the variable of supply and demand, there is one constant: “We hope that folks get vaccinated for this fall,” said Jarvis.

