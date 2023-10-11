Show You Care
Iowa State will try to end road losing streak in hostile, new environment in Cincinnati

Iowa State will try to snap its eight-game Big 12 road losing streak on Saturday against Cincinnati.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State will try to snap its eight-game Big 12 road losing streak on Saturday against Cincinnati.

“We haven’t done a great job of that I’d say in the last year and a half,” said head coach Matt Campbell. “When you look at when we’ve been really special here and really good football teams we’ve been elite on the road.”

The Cyclones are coming off a 27-14 victory at home against TCU, but will play at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati for the first time.

“Those are things (that are) part of the growth process of this team. What does it take to win on the road? In hostile environments?”

