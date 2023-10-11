Iowa family loses contact with cousins in Gaza

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - At least 22 US Citizens are part of the more than 2,000 who have died since Hamas launched a deadly surprise attack on Israel last weekend.

President Joe Biden confirmed today there are Americans among the hostages taken by Hamas. Now, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formed an emergency government and war cabinet in response.

As Israeli troops position themselves for a ground attack in Gaza, one family in Eastern Iowa is watching the potential escalation of war with fear. They still have loved ones in Gaza and they’ve lost contact.

The husband of that family, Hasudin Siljkovic, is a member of the Islamic Community Center in Waterloo. He told TV9 that the war has been very sad and disturbing.

Siljkovic told TV9 that his wife has extended family members living in Gaza. The last contact they had with those family members was two days ago. He said the family members were living in a state of fear and didn’t know what would happen next. Now they don’t know the status of those cousins. Siljkovic said he and the community center are certainly against the loss of innocent lives wherever it occurs.

”We’ve seen the recent videos and they’re very disturbing and sad to see children, women, and elderly dying on both sides is very sad and disturbing,” Siljkovic said. “We’re hoping for everlasting peace in this area. We’re hoping that occupation ends and that they’re given freedoms and security that we enjoy here.”

He said the community around the center has sent messages of peace and love.

Siljkovic said that when Gazans are restricted in food, electricity, and movement, more innocent lives will be lost in the conflict.

