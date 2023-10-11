Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Hunter Biden judge agrees to drop old gun count after indictment replaces scuttled plea deal

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A gun count that had been part of a collapsed plea deal in the Hunter Biden case was dismissed Wednesday as a judge signed off on a prosecution request.

The order from U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika formally removes a gun-possession charge that has now been replaced by an unrelated three-count indictment filed after the agreement imploded in July.

The president’s son is charged with violating measures against drug users having guns when he bought and kept a revolver for about 11 days in 2018, a period where he has acknowledged struggling with addiction.

He pleaded not guilty, earlier this month as the case moved toward a potential trial with the 2024 election looming. His lawyers have said he did not break the law, and they planned to push for dismissal of the indictment.

Hunter Biden, 53, was originally expected to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax counts in an agreement with prosecutors and avoid prosecution the gun possession charge if he stayed clean and out of trouble. But the deal collapsed in July after Republicans raised questions about it.

The new gun indictment, now dismissed, was filed weeks later. No new tax counts have yet been filed by special counsel David Weiss.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Herbert Riedel
Northeast Iowa Community College president placed on administrative leave
In a tweet on Tuesday, Caitlin Clark said she’s honored to be the first college athlete to join...
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark becomes first college player to sign with State Farm
Officials say that the operations of the community hospital will be managed by American...
Preston Hollow wins bid for Mercy Iowa City hospital and clinic assests
Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
Charge announced for teen arrested in Cedar Rapids school threat
The city of Dubuque’s camping ordinance has been in place for over a year.
First year of Dubuque camping ordinance shows increase in people living on the street

Latest News

Sara Evans was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Crystal Gayle.
Sara Evans inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
A pair of sisters walk their pet chicken Brownie to the bus stop every morning before school.
Sisters walk their pet chicken to the school bus stop every morning
An Iowa elementary school says it's for the best interests of students to switch from usual...
Iowa elementary school cancels Halloween parties
This photo provided by NASA on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, shows the outside of the Osiris-Rex...
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by spacecraft