Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Former southwest Iowa high school teacher charged with sex abuse takes plea deal

A former southwest Iowa high school teacher and football coach, charged with sexual abuse, has taken a plea deal and will spend 10 years in prison.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A former southwest Iowa high school teacher and football coach, charged with sexual abuse, has taken a plea deal and will spend 10 years in prison.

Ryan Kissell, 42, is a former staff member at Nodaway Valley High School.

He was arrested in August and was charged with 46 counts of sexual abuse.

Investigators say he abused a child for over a decade.

Court documents show he pleaded guilty to at least one count of lascivious acts with a child.

This comes with a sentence of no more than 10 years.

He will also have to register as a sex offender and pay restitution to his victims.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Herbert Riedel
Northeast Iowa Community College president placed on administrative leave
In a tweet on Tuesday, Caitlin Clark said she’s honored to be the first college athlete to join...
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark becomes first college player to sign with State Farm
Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
Charge announced for teen arrested in Cedar Rapids school threat
The city of Dubuque’s camping ordinance has been in place for over a year.
First year of Dubuque camping ordinance shows increase in people living on the street
The State Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy as part of the investigation.
Iowa man shot, killed while hunting coyotes

Latest News

University of Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark is adding yet another accolade to her list of...
Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark becomes first college player to sign with State Farm
A former southwest Iowa high school teacher and football coach, charged with sexual abuse, has...
Former southwest Iowa high school teacher charged with sex abuse takes plea deal
KCRG-TV9 election
Officials release Iowa City City Council primary results
Health Departments nationwide are trying to predict demand for flu and COVID vaccines.
Iowa vaccine providers calculating demand as we head into colder months