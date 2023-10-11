First Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Iowa

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s first ‘Safe Haven Baby Box’ was installed at Fort Dodge Fire Rescue earlier this week.

The boxes are designed to prevent the illegal abandonment of newborns by offering a 24-hour hotline for mothers in crisis and to protect the mother’s identity if they wish to surrender their baby.

According to the fire department, the box is expected to be made available to mothers in the coming days.

Women in crisis can call the national 24-hour hotline and can receive counseling and assistance free of charge at 1-866-99BABY1.

