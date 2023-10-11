Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Domino’s is giving away free ‘emergency pizzas’ – here’s how to get yours

This is a small Domino's pizza made in a Domino's Pizza shop in downtown Pittsburgh Monday,...
This is a small Domino's pizza made in a Domino's Pizza shop in downtown Pittsburgh Monday, July 15, 2019.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Domino’s is offering free “emergency pizzas” to customers when they need it most.

With the new Domino’s Emergency Pizza program, members of Domino’s Rewards can get a free medium two-topping pizza to use in a pinch.

“Perhaps you burned dinner, the power went out or maybe your in-laws just dropped in without notice – whatever your emergency situation, Domino’s believes a free pizza can make anything better,” Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president – chief brand officer, said in a statement.

Introducing Domino’s Emergency Pizza: a program that offers a free medium two-topping pizza to...
Introducing Domino’s Emergency Pizza: a program that offers a free medium two-topping pizza to customers to use whenever they need it most.(Hand-out | Domino's Pizza, Inc./PR Newswire)

Rewards members can earn the emergency pizza by placing an online order of $7.99 or more now through Feb. 11, 2024. The free emergency pizza will be automatically added to the account to be redeemed later.

Domino’s said customers can then visit the “My Deals & Rewards” page in their account to redeem the emergency pizza within 30 days.

The free pizza cannot be redeemed on Oct. 31 or Dec. 31.

To sign up for Domino’s rewards, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Herbert Riedel
Northeast Iowa Community College president placed on administrative leave
In a tweet on Tuesday, Caitlin Clark said she’s honored to be the first college athlete to join...
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark becomes first college player to sign with State Farm
Officials say that the operations of the community hospital will be managed by American...
Preston Hollow wins bid for Mercy Iowa City hospital and clinic assests
Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
Charge announced for teen arrested in Cedar Rapids school threat
The city of Dubuque’s camping ordinance has been in place for over a year.
First year of Dubuque camping ordinance shows increase in people living on the street

Latest News

This photo provided by NASA on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, shows the outside of the Osiris-Rex...
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by spacecraft
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has resigned, a school...
High school teacher suspended for her OnlyFans page has resigned, superintendent says
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of La., speaks to reporters as he arrives for a meeting of...
Republicans choose Steve Scalise as their nominee for House speaker, taking a step toward replacing Kevin McCarthy
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after delivering remarks on student loan debt...
Biden says the FTC’s proposed ban on junk fees will help families and ‘honest’ businesses
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Number of US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22