Demolition begins on portions of Dubuque Malting and Brewing Co.

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The historic Dubuque Malting and Brewing Company is now under construction after the owner was given a deadline to make the building safe.

In August the city gave notice to the property owner to provide corrective actions to address safety concerns. Those concerns included bulging walls, cracks, and deteriorating bricks.

Tuesday was that deadline for property owner Steve Emerson to take action into making the Dubuque Malting and Brewing Company building safe.

When TV9 crews were there on Tuesday- a crane was on site with workers removing walls of the building.

”For us, it’s exciting. It’s exciting to see something finally happening with it,” said Jessica Crowder, a waitress and bartender at the Copper Kettle.

Crowder has worked at the Copper Kettle just across the street from the Dubuque Malting and Brewing Company for eight years. She said that seeing walls being torn down was not a sad sight for her.

“It’s good to see something happening with it and hopefully revitalize this little area. We’re not opposed to it at all,” Crowder said.

Portions of the road near the Copper Kettle are closed because of the safety concerns and the construction. Workers at the restaurant told TV9 that the roads being closed has affected their business, with people turning around when they see they can’t drive up to the door.

”It has definitely affected me, and you know people say I can’t get there. I had to walk a block to get down there. Especially with the older customers I think once they do it once, they’re not so hip to do it again,” Crowder said.

Crowder said she hopes the building can become something new again-- and that wish might just come true.

”We do know that the property owner is looking for some assistance both from the city and the state to do a housing rehab. My understanding is that he will do an application for that coming up soon and we hope he is successful,” said Michael Belmont, Assistant Housing Director for the city of Dubuque.

Construction on the Dubuque Malting and Brewing Company actually started last week, and the city is happy with the progress he is making.

In a statement to TV9, Emerson said, “Zinser is the contractor on site working to take down the walls that are unstable. Their work is underway and improving the building daily.”

He continued with,” ...I feel we are doing everything possible and responded as quick as the process allows.”

The city of Dubuque did say that construction started last week, and this portion of the project is expected to last four to six weeks.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.