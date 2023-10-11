Show You Care
Deacon Hill going back to his old school is just one storyline in critical Iowa-Wisconsin game

The Wisconsin Badgers never put Deacon Hill in their starting lineup - now as a Hawkeye, Hill will try to beat his old team.
By Jack Lido
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Wisconsin Badgers never put Deacon Hill in their starting lineup - now as a Hawkeye, Hill will try to beat his old team.

In addition, Hill’s Hawkeyes will be on the inside track to Indianapolis at the Big Ten Championship game with a win.

“I think the biggest thing is don’t make it too big,” Hill said ”Respect the game for what it is, respect them who for who they are, but don’t try to blow it out of the water. But also don’t try to make it any less than what it is.”

Hill was on Wisconsin’s roster for two seasons but never attempted a pass.

“I was joking around with him yesterday. He left pretty late yesterday watching tape,” said Jay Higgins. “I let him know that Purdue didn’t want me (Higgins is a native of Indianapolis), and that Wisconsin situation for him was kind of the same. Just a little motivation there.”

Kirk Ferentz, naturally, has more experience against Wisconsin than any other player or coach in Iowa City.

“I know this it’s a border game, when I got here and ‘81 it was a good game back then it’s always been that way,” Ferentz said. “It’s a big game. We both have one loss right now. They’ve got a really good team. We’re trying to become a good team.”

“(But) any worry about rankings or pennant races, all that stuff in my mind comes in November. Right now we’re just trying to move forward right here, and try to find a way to win.”

“The only big part of this game for me is it’s like a trophy game and every year it’s you’ve got to pay rent on this trophy,” said junior offensive tackle Mason Richman. “We’ve been doing it since January. It didn’t matter what record we had going in, it didn’t matter what their team looked like, what we looked like, every game was an opportunity to show, and to pay rent on that trophy.”

The Hawkeyes and Badgers will play for that Heartland Trophy this Saturday, with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m.

