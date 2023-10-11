Davenport man sentenced following fentanyl overdose of child

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Davenport was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl which resulted in the overdose of an 18-month-old child.

Court records show that 23-year-old Kathan Daniel Wiley possessed fentanyl that had been pressed into pills resembling prescription Percocet. An 18-month-old child ingested the pills causing its breathing to stop. The child was revived by medical professionals.

Wiley was found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl and Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl - Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury back in April 2023.

He was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison.

