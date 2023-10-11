Central Iowa police arrest student after alleged school threat

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa (KCCI) - Police in central Iowa arrested a student after reports of a possible school threat.

KCCI reports, it happened in the Pleasantville Community School District in Marion County.

Police received reports of what it called concerning statements which could place students and staff at risk, though they did not say what those statements were.

The district says the student is in junior high. It says the threat was not credible, and did not announce any change to schedules.

The student faces a first-degree harassment charge.

