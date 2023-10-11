Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Central Iowa police arrest student after alleged school threat

Police in central Iowa arrested a student after reports of a possible school threat.
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa (KCCI) - Police in central Iowa arrested a student after reports of a possible school threat.

KCCI reports, it happened in the Pleasantville Community School District in Marion County.

Police received reports of what it called concerning statements which could place students and staff at risk, though they did not say what those statements were.

The district says the student is in junior high. It says the threat was not credible, and did not announce any change to schedules.

The student faces a first-degree harassment charge.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Herbert Riedel
Northeast Iowa Community College president placed on administrative leave
In a tweet on Tuesday, Caitlin Clark said she’s honored to be the first college athlete to join...
Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark becomes first college player to sign with State Farm
Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
Charge announced for teen arrested in Cedar Rapids school threat
The city of Dubuque’s camping ordinance has been in place for over a year.
First year of Dubuque camping ordinance shows increase in people living on the street
The State Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy as part of the investigation.
Iowa man shot, killed while hunting coyotes

Latest News

Police in Waterloo are searching for 21-year-old Amber Burgess, who was last seen in the area...
Waterloo police search for missing 21-year-old woman
A Missouri man squashed a world record on Monday when he paddled 38.5 miles down the Missouri...
Missouri man breaks Guinness World Record in pumpkin boat
A Missouri man squashed a world record on Monday when he paddled 38.5 miles down the Missouri...
Missouri man breaks Guinness World Record in pumpkin boat
Voters on Iowa City's south side now know who will be on the ballot during next month's city...
Officials release Iowa City City Council primary results