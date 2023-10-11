Cedar Rapids Schools close Taft Middle School’s east dome

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an inspection on Tuesday, Cedar Rapids Community School District announced that they have proactively closed Taft Middle School’s east dome.

The district says this was a precautionary measure put in place following recommendations provided by engineering and architectural firms.

“Raker Rhodes Engineering and Solum Lang Architects determined that the structural component of one of the beams on the east dome has been compromised, which poses a concern regarding its structural integrity. The dome design includes 16 load-bearing beams, with considerable weight placed on each of them. Having one compromised beam can significantly impact the entire structural system of the east dome,” says Chris Gates, Building and Grounds Manager.

Students and staff were evacuated from the area. The east dome houses the cafeteria, kitchen, and performing arts classrooms of the school. The district says the west dome can be occupied at this time.

“While this means that we will have to relocate students to other parts of the building, these steps are necessary to ensure that our buildings are structurally sound and provide a safe learning environment for students. We appreciate the understanding and collaboration of the Taft administration, staff, and families. The district is working with Taft administration to ensure the least amount of disruption to student learning,” says Dr. Tawana Grover, CRCSD Superintendent.

