Cedar Rapids Kernels release 2024 schedule

A player for the Cedar Rapids Kernels takes a pitch from the West Michigan Whitecaps on May 5,...
A player for the Cedar Rapids Kernels takes a pitch from the West Michigan Whitecaps on May 5, 2018.(Corey Thompson/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels have released 2024′s schedule, including the game times for all 66 of its home games.

The schedule reveals the team’s opening night game against Dayton will start at 6:35 p.m. on April 9, 2024.

Other highlights include five noon games and 10 fireworks Saturday games.

The Kernels are coming off a season in which they won their first Midwest League title in nearly 30 years.

