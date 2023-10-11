Show You Care
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson won’t run for fifth term

A patch worn by Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office deputies.(Courtesy: Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson said he won’t be running for a fifth term next year.

In a news release, Thompson said he was making the announcement now so possible candidates will have a year to campaign

He also cited a desire to spend more time with family.

“You see, while most understand the challenges of holding public office, and the trials of living your life for your constituents, my family has paid the price of my public service for well over 30 years now,” he said. “I owe them the rest of my time and attention.”

Sheriff Thompson first took office in 2009, but he has worked in law enforcement since 1988.

“Finally, I thank the citizens of Black Hawk County for the blessings and trust that you have provided me over these past 30 years and the last 15 years as your sheriff,” Thompson added in the release. “In this final year, I am certain there will be ample opportunity to thank many of you in person, but please know what an honor it has been to serve each and every one of you in this significant role. I look forward to whatever challenges and opportunities lie ahead for me, but I will always reflect fondly on this chapter of my life. Thank you.”

