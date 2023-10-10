Show You Care
West Des Moines sisters to get national Medal for Heroism for freezing water rescue

By KCCI
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Two Iowa sisters are receiving a national medal for saving two young boys from an icy pond on Feb. 25.

Fifteen-year-old Jasmine and 17-year-old Jacora Morris noticed the two boys struggling in freezing water in West Des Moines.

Wearing only shorts and tank-tops, they jumped into the pond and pulled the boys to safety before medics arrived.

Eight months later, the girls are receiving the Carnegie Hero Award.

This is considered the *highest civilian honor for people who risk their lives to save others.

The Morris sisters will get the actual medal in person later - and 7-thousand dollars each to go toward school tuition.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

