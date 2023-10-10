Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Video shows woman shooting in police station lobby

Here's an angle of a shooting that happened in the Bristol Police Department lobby in Connecticut on Oct. 5.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - The Office of Inspector General released three videos that depicted a shooting incident that happened inside the Bristol Police Department lobby last week.

A woman identified as 51-year-old Suzanne Laprise went into the lobby on North Main Street on Oct. 5 and opened fire on the bulletproof office windows, according to the inspector general’s office.

It said Laprise also banged on the windows with her handgun.

The lobby was unoccupied at the time.

The office said she fired multiple rounds into the windows. The rounds did not penetrate them.

It said officers tried to talk to Laprise, during which time she fired additional rounds in the direction of the officers.

Officer Spencer Boisvert returned fire, the office said. Boisvert shot two rounds. No one was hit.

When Laprise set the handgun down, officers entered the lobby and used a Taser on her. She was taken into custody at that point.

Laprise was taken to a hospital for evaluation. She was later released back into the custody of the Bristol Police Department.

The incident happened almost a year after two Bristol officers were killed in an ambush.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Presence following shooting in 3900 block of Sherman Street
Two men killed in Cedar Rapids shooting identified
The State Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy as part of the investigation.
Iowa man shot, killed while hunting coyotes
Police are looking for Ashrah Clayton, 15, who was last seen leaving City High, in Iowa City,...
Iowa City police find missing 15-year-old
Photo: Fremantle Media
The Price is Right Live coming to Cedar Rapids in 2024
Sen. Adrian Dickey
Charge related to RAGBRAI incident dismissed against Iowa State Senator

Latest News

“Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue” is coming to the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids on Feb....
‘Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue’ coming to Cedar Rapids in 2024
A dump truck flipped onto its side at an intersection in Republic.
American mountain climber killed in avalanche, another among those missing
LNL: Israeli airstrikes intensify in Gaza; war enters 4th day
Police and civilian volunteers are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy after he reportedly...
Search continues in Michigan for missing 3-year-old boy with special needs