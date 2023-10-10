Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

US Postal Service proposes new, higher prices for 2024

The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise prices once again.
The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise prices once again.(PxHere)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Postal Service wants to raise prices once again.

The proposed new rates include a 2-cent increase in the price of a first-class mail forever stamp from 66 cents to 68 cents.

There will be no change to the additional ounce price of 24 cents.

Prices would also go up for special services products, such as certified mail, post office box rental fees, money order fees and the cost to purchase insurance when mailing an item.

The Postal Service says their prices are among the most affordable in the world.

The Postal Regulatory Commission still must review the price changes first.

If approved, the new prices would take effect Jan. 21.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Presence following shooting in 3900 block of Sherman Street
Two men killed in Cedar Rapids shooting identified
The State Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy as part of the investigation.
Iowa man shot, killed while hunting coyotes
Police are looking for Ashrah Clayton, 15, who was last seen leaving City High, in Iowa City,...
Iowa City police find missing 15-year-old
Photo: Fremantle Media
The Price is Right Live coming to Cedar Rapids in 2024
Sen. Adrian Dickey
Charge related to RAGBRAI incident dismissed against Iowa State Senator

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
Charge announced for teen arrested in Cedar Rapids school threat
FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Iowa City residents head to polls for City Council District A Primary Election
President Joe Biden is due to give a speech about the escalating war between Israel and Hamas....
Biden to deliver comments on Israel war
Palestinians inspect the rubble Abu Helal family in Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Monday,...
Israel pounds Gaza neighborhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory
FILE - Evan Gershkovich is shown during a previous hearing in Russia.
Wall Street Journal reporter loses appeal and will stay in a Russian jail at least through November