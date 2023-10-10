Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Testimony continues in trial for second teen charged in deadly Des Moines nonprofit shooting

Testimony continues Tuesday in the trial of a teen charged in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines nonprofit.
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Testimony continues Tuesday in the trial of a teen charged in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines nonprofit.

Bravon Tukes is charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, and criminal gang participation.

He’s accused of driving the getaway car and plotting the shooting last January, at Starts Right Here with Preston Walls.

Walls shot and killed 16-year-old Rashad Carr and 18-year-old Gionni Dameron. He also shot and hurt the program’s founder, Will Keeps.

Walls was convicted of second degree murder last month.

The lead detective in the case took the stand Monday. Detective Jeffrey George read social media messages and text messages between Walls and Tukes where they talked about killing other gang members.

He says Carr and Dameron were in a rival gang. He also showed the jury one message sent through Walls’ Instagram to Tukes the day of the shooting.

Walls warned Tukes if the shooting happens, to be ready for him to call.

Detective George will return to the stand this morning to finish his testimony and any cross-examination from the defense.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Presence following shooting in 3900 block of Sherman Street
Two men killed in Cedar Rapids shooting identified
The State Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy as part of the investigation.
Iowa man shot, killed while hunting coyotes
Police are looking for Ashrah Clayton, 15, who was last seen leaving City High, in Iowa City,...
Iowa City police find missing 15-year-old
Photo: Fremantle Media
The Price is Right Live coming to Cedar Rapids in 2024
Sen. Adrian Dickey
Charge related to RAGBRAI incident dismissed against Iowa State Senator

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
Charge announced for teen arrested in Cedar Rapids school threat
FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Iowa City residents head to polls for City Council District A Primary Election
When it's game night, a central Iowa high school student leads the football team and the...
Iowa high schooler leads football team and marching band
Tuesday marks Indigenous Peoples' Day in the U.S., which has come about as a way to remember...
Meskwaki Tribe holds event at Kirkwood for Indigenous Peoples Day