Sunny and pleasant today, rain rolls in tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunshine and a classic October feel are in store again today ahead of rainy days for the remainder of the week.

Look for highs this afternoon to top out in the upper 50s in the north to mid 60s in the south this afternoon, a few degrees warmer than yesterday. You’ll also notice a northwesterly breeze still around, but not quite as strong as yesterday.

Highs climb to the 60s for most today with plenty of sunshine overhead. (KCRG)

Tonight will still be a cool one, but not quite as cool as the last few thanks to increasing cloud cover. Lows dip to the mid and upper 30s though and some in the far north could still see temperatures near freezing. Frost is likely in our northeastern zone with patchy frost for other low-lying areas.

While the potential for frost/freeze tonight is less across the TV-9 viewing area than the last few nights, many in the northeastern zone could still see low 30s. (KCRG)

A few scattered showers are possible Wednesday morning as a warm front begins to lift into the state. These will be mainly confined to areas along or south of Highway 30. Showers become more widespread later in the day. This warm front is an important weather feature over the next several days, as it will help guide where the heaviest rainfall totals will set up. The front slowly lifts northward on Wednesday, with new showers and storms regenerating along it at times. They may increase a bit Wednesday night into Thursday, though activity will continue its shift to the north as Thursday goes on.

A low pressure system brings rain chances for the end of the week, first more scattered along a warm front and then becoming more widespread as a cold front trails behind. (KCRG)

As the low pressure center with this storm system tracks across the state, additional areas of showers and storms are possible Thursday night into Friday, before just some lingering showers hang around on Saturday. Rainfall totals from this event are still likely to reach or exceed an inch in most of the TV9 viewing area, with areas that receive up to 3 inches total possible. The area most likely to see the heaviest totals has shifted a bit to the north over the past day or two, now favoring those north of Highway 30.

Many across Iowa could pick up over an inch of rain by the time rain wraps up on Saturday. (KCRG)

Throughout this unsettled weather period, highs will likely reach the upper 50s to low 60s, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Areas that get south of the warm front could reach the mid or even upper 60s at times, with Thursday into Friday the most likely time period for this potential warming south of Highway 30.

Behind the storm system, we’re in line for several dry days from Sunday onward to the end of the 9-day forecast. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s for many of those days, with lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

