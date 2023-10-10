Show You Care
One of last Tulsa Race Massacre survivors dies

Hughes Van Ellis died Monday morning at the age of 102.
Hughes Van Ellis died Monday morning at the age of 102.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT
(CNN) - One of the last three known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa, Race Massacre has died.

Hughes Van Ellis died Monday morning at the age of 102.

The World War II veteran died in Denver, where he lived for many years.

Ellis was a few months old when he and his sister Viola Fletcher were taken from Tulsa as their family fled from racial violence.

In June 1921, a white mob targeted Black residents and destroyed Tulsa’s Black Wall Street district.

Nearly 300 people were killed, and more than 1,000 homes were destroyed.

The last two remaining survivors are Ellis’ 109-year-old sister Fletcher and 108-year-old Lessie Benningfield Randle.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

