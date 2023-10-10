Show You Care
Northeast Iowa Community College president placed on administrative leave

Dr. Herbert Riedel(Northeast Iowa Community College)
By KCRG Staff
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NORTHEAST, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) placed President Herbert Riedel on administrative leave.

The college did not specify the reason for placing Dr. Riedel on administrative leave but stated that the college would maintain its normal operations.

NICC Vice President David Dahms released the following statement:

“We understand the importance of stability and leadership during this time and will provide more information in the coming days. We want to assure our students, partners, and the community that NICC is dedicated to providing high-quality education, superior workforce training, and a supportive learning environment.”

Linn County Sheriff’s Office equips all K9s with protective gear
As the strike continues, expect to see delays if you need to bring your car in for work
