Northeast Iowa Community College president placed on administrative leave

NORTHEAST, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC) placed President Herbert Riedel on administrative leave.

The college did not specify the reason for placing Dr. Riedel on administrative leave but stated that the college would maintain its normal operations.

NICC Vice President David Dahms released the following statement:

“We understand the importance of stability and leadership during this time and will provide more information in the coming days. We want to assure our students, partners, and the community that NICC is dedicated to providing high-quality education, superior workforce training, and a supportive learning environment.”

