Noah Shannon rejoins Hawkeyes in training amid potential changes to NCAA sports gambling rules

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz announced that defensive tackle Noah Shannon - who bowed out of Big 10 Media Day due to sports wagering - is back to practicing with his team.

Shannon was the first Hawkeye football player to be suspended for the season by the NCAA as part of the sports gambling investigation. He was the first Hawkeye to admit his involvement in the Iowa sports gambling investigation back in July.

The NCAA had previously denied his appeal for eligibility for the 2023 season back in September.

Now, following recent changes in the NCAA rules regarding sports wagering violations, Shannon may be re-eligible again. The committee says they will review penalties for student-athletes who participate in sports wagering with teams they are not a part of.

As part of the changes, the NCAA Division I council is considering the following new outline for how to punish student-athletes who break its sports wagering rules:

On a first offense, eliminate penalties that result in student-athletes being withheld from competition — regardless of the dollar value of the wagers and including bets placed on other sports at a student-athletes’s school — and require education on sports wagering rules and prevention.

On a second offense, potentially withholding penalties, depending on the dollar value of the bet(s) in question.

On a third or subsequent offense, the resulting penalty could be a loss of one full season of eligibility.

As part of the outline, the council underscored “...a desire to re-center student-athlete health and well-being as a primary focus and prioritize treatment and education over sanctions...”

“We continue to put student-athlete well-being front and center in the Association’s efforts around sports wagering, including this week’s action related to reconsideration of penalties that members believe have been overly punitive to student-athletes,” NCAA President Charlie Baker said. “This is an important step toward modernizing the NCAA’s approach to sports wagering. Included in that updated approach is our plan to advocate through state and federal legislators to reduce harassment of young people from bettors and to increase education efforts to help prevent problem gambling in the student population.”

