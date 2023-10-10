Marion Fire Department sees its biggest recruit class

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s not an easy job, firefighters go through rigorous training to be able to serve the community. And that’s just what Marion Fire Department’s newest class of recruits is working toward.

”They come here with such passion, such drive. It makes it easy on us crew guys and the department as a whole. Everything that we give them on any lesson or training that we have, they are just so hungry to learn and to serve the best that they can,” said Nick Thompson, Marion firefighter.

This is the biggest class of professional recruits the Marion Fire Department has ever seen. And once they finish their training and graduate next month the department will be at full force.

Breaking through the roof of a burning building is quite a departure from corporate America.

”I spent 17 years of my career in the corporate industry and then I started volunteering for Hiawatha and Marion three years ago. And I just got a much better connection with the community,” said Sudhanwa Kholgade, recruit.

Sudhanwa Kholgade is one of nine recruits for the Marion Fire Department - each with a different back story, but a similar future.

”We have such a big group here who will be our next generation of firefighters,” said Thompson.

From learning which tool to use in different situations, to getting the feel of a hose.

These Nine new recruits are working to complete their training to become full-time firefighters for the Marion Fire Department.

And once they’ve finished, the department will be fully staffed.

”It’s critically important to have full staffing. That way we can ensure that we provide consistent service to the community. We want to make sure that each one of our fire apparatus is staffed fully every single day, not only for providing the best service possible for them when they need us but also for their safety,” said Marion Fire Chief Tom Fagan.

”Having a class size this big, they can all rely on each other and the backgrounds they have and they create such a strong, powerful group of strengths, weaknesses and they blend together really well,” said Thompson.

Since September, the recruits have been learning in the classroom and working with firefighters in the department for hands-on training.

Marion Fire Chief Tom Fagen said it’s great to see not only the new recruits learning and getting better every day, but how the training brings the whole department together.

”There are people that are now being put into a mentorship role that they weren’t in previously and are really allows them to create even more pride and ownership in the job in the department and in the community that they’re serving,” said Fagan.

And the new recruits said they’re eager to get to work.

”I’ve always kind of had that sense of, like, brotherhood and camaraderie. And I’ve also always wanted to make a difference in the community, and I couldn’t think of a better thing to put those two together than firefighting,” said Brody Brokaw, recruit.

”We’re all giving it everything we can to make it the best Academy that Marion has ever had,” said Kholgade.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.