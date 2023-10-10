Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Listening to America - Transgender Youth in Schools

By Peter Zampa and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Transgender policies in K-12 schools differ from school district to school district. How do you address names and pronouns? Will parents be notified if their kid is socially transitioning at school? In this week’s “Listening to America”, Peter Zampa speaks to two mothers in different parts of the country. One has a trans child. The other, says her child was questioning. Their views are very different.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Presence following shooting in 3900 block of Sherman Street
Two men killed in Cedar Rapids shooting identified
The State Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy as part of the investigation.
Iowa man shot, killed while hunting coyotes
Dr. Herbert Riedel
Northeast Iowa Community College president placed on administrative leave
Police are looking for Ashrah Clayton, 15, who was last seen leaving City High, in Iowa City,...
Iowa City police find missing 15-year-old
Photo: Fremantle Media
The Price is Right Live coming to Cedar Rapids in 2024