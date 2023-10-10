Show You Care
LeClaire teen named honorary Kid Captain for Hawkeyes game against Wisconsin

A teen from LeClaire will serve as this week’s honorary Kid Captain when the Iowa Hawkeyes...
A teen from LeClaire will serve as this week’s honorary Kid Captain when the Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers.(University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A teen from LeClaire will serve as this week’s honorary Kid Captain when the Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Wisconsin to take on the Badgers.

Staff with University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital said Madi Ramirez was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at age 2.

Doctors say it’s a rare-inherited disease that causes muscles to increasingly weaken.

She has also since been diagnosed with autism, ADHD, and neurogenic bladder, among other conditions. She underwent spinal surgery for scoliosis in 2018 and doctors say she will have jaw surgery sometime in the future.

Madi is now a 17-year-old high school senior, and enjoys performing in plays and keeping busy with cheerleading and working at the school coffee shop and a daycare center.

