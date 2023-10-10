Show You Care
Iowa man facing over 20 charges after high-speed pursuit reaching 100 mph

(KTTC)
By Dean Welte
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities say one man has been arrested after a high-speed pursuit in northwest Iowa with speeds up to 100 mph.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Nathan Silberstein of Sheldon, Iowa is facing over 20 charges, including eluding, speeding, and reckless driving.

Court documents state the pursuit started just before 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 when a Sheldon police officer attempted to pull Silberstein over. Documents show the police officer knew Silberstein didn’t have a valid driver’s license and that was the reason for the traffic stop.

When the officer tried to stop Silberstein, he allegedly took off at a high rate of speed. Police say during the resulting pursuit Silberstein ran through multiple stop signs and reached speeds of 100 mph.

At one point, documents show the pursuit was called off due to safety concerns. After the pursuit ended, police got two 911 calls that claimed Silberstein had nearly hit them.

In court documents, police say they found Silberstein’s vehicle at a house in Sheldon. Police set up a perimeter around the house and reportedly found Silberstein hiding in the attic. While searching the house and the vehicle involved in the pursuit, police say they found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Silberstein was taken into custody and booked on 21 charges. His full list of charges is below:

  • One count of eluding
  • One count of no valid driver’s license
  • One count of interference with official acts
  • Two counts of possession of a controlled substance
  • Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Two counts of reckless driving
  • Four counts of speeding
  • Eight counts of failing to obey a stop sign

Silberstein is expected to be in court on Oct. 17 for his initial appearance.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

