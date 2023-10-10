Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa high schooler leads football team and marching band

When it's game night, a central Iowa high school student leads the football team and the marching band.
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa (KCCI) - When it’s game night, a central Iowa high school student leads the football team and the marching band.

Jury Ellis is a senior at Pleasantville High School in central Iowa.

He’s a senior captain on the football team and the drum major for the band.

When he’s not conducting the band at half-time, he plays the saxophone.

Ellis says the hard work is worth it, and he hopes to serve as an example to students that you can do both activities.

“The band puts in a lot of really hard work that people don’t see,” Ellis said. “All they see is the stuff we show them out here. So just seeing it all come together after all of the hours of hard work, you know, it’s just awesome to show the community a bit of unity between the band and the football team. We support each other.”

The team’s next football game is Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Presence following shooting in 3900 block of Sherman Street
Two men killed in Cedar Rapids shooting identified
The State Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy as part of the investigation.
Iowa man shot, killed while hunting coyotes
Police are looking for Ashrah Clayton, 15, who was last seen leaving City High, in Iowa City,...
Iowa City police find missing 15-year-old
Photo: Fremantle Media
The Price is Right Live coming to Cedar Rapids in 2024
Sen. Adrian Dickey
Charge related to RAGBRAI incident dismissed against Iowa State Senator

Latest News

When it's game night, a central Iowa high school student leads the football team and the...
Iowa high schooler leads football team and marching band
It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish.
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, October 9th, 2023
This weekend marked 100 years since the death of Jack Trice, the first black, student athlete...
Jack Trice awarded posthumous degree
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill reflects on first career start
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill reflects on first career start