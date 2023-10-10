Iowa City residents head to polls for City Council District A Primary Election
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters who live south of Highway 6 in Iowa City are voting in the City Council District A Primary on Tuesday.
On the ballot are current District A representative Pauline Taylor, Laura Bergus, and Tim Borchardt.
The two candidates who get the most votes will advance to the Nov. 7 general election.
Polls are open until 8 p.m.
County officials said this is the first time Iowa City has had a district only primary in a regular city election cycle since 1985.
Click here to find more information, including polling places.
Iowa City Plan a Districts by A.W. Carros on Scribd
