Iowa City residents head to polls for City Council District A Primary Election

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters who live south of Highway 6 in Iowa City are voting in the City Council District A Primary on Tuesday.

On the ballot are current District A representative Pauline Taylor, Laura Bergus, and Tim Borchardt.

The two candidates who get the most votes will advance to the Nov. 7 general election.

Polls are open until 8 p.m.

County officials said this is the first time Iowa City has had a district only primary in a regular city election cycle since 1985.

