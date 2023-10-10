Show You Care
Iowa City residents head to polls for City Council District A Primary Election

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters who live south of Highway 6 in Iowa City are voting in the City Council District A Primary on Tuesday.

On the ballot are current District A representative Pauline Taylor, Laura Bergus, and Tim Borchardt.

The two candidates who get the most votes will advance to the Nov. 7 general election.

Polls are open until 8 p.m.

County officials said this is the first time Iowa City has had a district only primary in a regular city election cycle since 1985.

Click here to find more information, including polling places.

