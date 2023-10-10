Iowa-based company to no longer operate five Cedar Rapids Sinclair gas stations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa-based company says it will no longer operate five Sinclair gas stations in the Cedar Rapids area.

Brew LLC says the company it leased the stores from filed for bankruptcy in Texas.

Those stores were then sold to another company.

Brew says efforts to negotiate new leases with that company failed, and was told to exit the properties.

The Sinclair stations closed abruptly last month.

