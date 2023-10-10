Show You Care
Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark becomes first college player to sign with State Farm

In a tweet on Tuesday, Caitlin Clark said she’s honored to be the first college athlete to join the team.(State Farm)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Caitlin Clark is joining the State Farm family.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Clark said she’s honored to be the first college athlete to join the team.

Other athletes to appear in State Farm marketing material include Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Golden State Warriors’ point guard Chris Paul.

“Sports marketing is a key part of our growth strategy, and our investment over the last several decades has shown great business impact,” said Kristyn Cook, Chief Agency, Sales and Marketing Officer for State Farm. “Welcoming Caitlin Clark to our team expands and strengthens our ability to positively impact communities and reinforces our commitment to raising the visibility of women’s sports. As a fellow Good Neighbor, we can’t wait to drive progress forward together with Caitlin for years to come.”

“State Farm is a team that looks out for others, which is exactly the kind of legacy I want to leave beyond the basketball court,” said University of Iowa guard and State Farm athlete Caitlin Clark. “I’m honored to be the first college athlete to join the Good Neighbor team - in khakis of course - and look forward to growing the women’s game together.”

Clark was also featured recently in a Nike Basketball ad highlighting new “Nike Tech” apparel.

