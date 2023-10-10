Show You Care
Group of Iowans stuck in Israel as war breaks out

A group of Iowans are stuck in Israel after they traveled for a religious tour.
By WOI
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
URBANDALE, Iowa (WOI) - A group of Iowans are stuck in Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Pastor Glenn Goodwin and members of Gospel Assembly Church in Urbandale traveled there for a Christian Holy Land tour.

Just days after arriving, they were woken up by the sound of warning alarms as attacks began.

“About 6:30 in the morning, we heard air raid sirens and people were scrambling to find fallout shelters or safe rooms,” Goodwin said.

Pastor Goodwin and 18 members of the church had just arrived in Israel. Another 11 on a flight Saturday were forced to divert and return to the U.S.

Now, the group is stuck just 39 miles from Gaza.

Members say they can hear the explosions in the distance, but for now they are safe.

“We’re not afraid. There’s people who’ve come up to us and ask us, Israelis, to be sure and tell the story, to tell them how bad this is,” Goodwin added.

All members are booked on a flight for this Saturday to bring them back to Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

