Great fall day Tuesday as prelude to rain and storm chances

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Conditions today will be pretty excellent after a cold start, though more unsettled weather is ahead.

Widespread frost is occurring this morning, with some areas experiencing freezing temperatures for lows. This is thanks to clear skies and light winds, though those clear skies will allow widespread sunshine to warm us up steadily throughout the day. Highs reach the upper 50s to mid 60s, perhaps a few of degrees higher than yesterday’s finish in most cases. A little bit of a breeze will be present at times this afternoon from the west-northwest.

Skies remain clear to start tonight, allowing temperatures to cool quickly. Clouds increase later on, though, which could put the brakes on additional cooling and keep lows in the mid to upper 30s. Frost will still be possible in some areas. Additionally, a few showers and storms are likely to develop south of U.S. Highway 30 closer to daybreak on Wednesday.

Those storms will be associated with a warm front that will be an important weather feature over the next several days, as it will help guide where the heaviest rainfall totals will set up. The front slowly lifts northward on Wednesday, with new showers and storms regenerating along it at times. They may increase a bit Wednesday night into Thursday, though activity will continue its shift to the north as Thursday goes on.

As the low pressure center with this storm system tracks across the state, additional areas of showers and storms are possible Thursday night into Friday, before just some lingering showers hang around on Saturday. Rainfall totals from this event are still likely to reach or exceed an inch in most of the TV9 viewing area, with areas that receive up to 3 inches total possible. The area most likely to see the heaviest totals has shifted a bit to the north over the past day or two, now favoring those north of Highway 30.

Potential rainfall totals between Tuesday and Saturday. (KCRG)

Throughout this unsettled weather period, highs will likely reach the upper 50s to low 60s, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Areas that get south of the warm front could reach the mid or even upper 60s at times, with Thursday into Friday the most likely time period for this potential warming south of Highway 30.

Behind the storm system, we’re in line for several dry days from Sunday onward to the end of the 9-day forecast. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s for many of those days, with lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.