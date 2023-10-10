Funding approved for seven state recreational trails projects

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Iowa Transportation Commission approved giving $2.7 million to seven different state recreational trail program projects.

The program was created in 1988 in the hopes of developing and maintaining trails and trail-related facilities for both motorized and non-motorized trail users.

The projects that were awarded were as follows:

Raccoon River Valley Trail to High Trestle Trail Connector Phase VI (Dallas County Conservation Board) - $675,000

Red Rock Prairie Trail: Prairie City to Mitchellville (Jasper County Conservation Board) - $499,800

Fontana Park Learning and Discovery Trail (Buchanan County Conservation Board) - $238,534

Hoover Trail Bridge #2 (Cedar County Conservation Board) - $130,000

Copper Creek Mountain Bike Park (Polk County Conservation Board) - $400,000

Little River Scenic Pathway Phase 2 (Decatur County Conservation Board) - $346,913

Ballpark to Ballpark Shelby County Trail Phase 2 (Shelby County) - $462,868

Funding from the Commission is available to cities, counties, state agencies, local governments, and nonprofits.

