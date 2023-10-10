First year of Dubuque camping ordinance shows increase in people living on the street

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque’s camping ordinance has been in place for over a year.

The ordinance gives police more authority to move people camping in public spaces unless written consent is given by the city manager. The city said it had identified 36 homeless campsites since January 1. That was double what it had found the year prior.

The ordinance does allow people to camp at Miller Riverview Park as long as the campers are following the city code and paying $15 a night for their site.

“Out of sight, out of mind; don’t see it, don’t care,” said one person living at the camp.

We’re calling this person Jane because she is a victim of domestic violence. We’re concealing her identity for her safety.

“Where are we supposed to go with our families,” she said.

The National Alliance to End Homelessness said ordinances that push homeless people away can be dangerous. The campground where Jane lives is on an island in the middle of the Mississippi River, close to a casino, and ice arena, but far from services.

“You shouldn’t have to lose everything and keep playing the catch-up game,” said Jane.

Jane and her family are part of the increasing homeless numbers in Dubuque. The city identified 36 homeless camps this year already and had to forcibly remove eight to comply with the city’s ordinance.

“If someone is staying in our campground in an appropriate camper, they can stay there,” said Assistant City Manager Cori Burbach. “If not, we are going to move them to a safe place.”

Anyone staying at the campground pays $15 per night. That includes the homeless people who live there. Jane has been there since July.

“It costs a lot to go through this,” she said.

The city, however, said the ordinance is working. Not because it keeps the homeless out of sight, it’s starting with providing them with help, connecting them to resources, additional case managers, and new landlord incentives.

“The city can’t solve it, the shelters can’t solve it, the medical providers can’t solve it, and so we’re trying to meet regularly and communicate better so we can provide better services to the clients on the other end of it,” she said.

Of the 36 camps, the city responded to, city leaders were able to connect 14 individuals to services. She said it was those who refused help often that they needed to continue to work with.

“When someone said no today, we’ll address short-term issues,” said Burbach. “Do they need a meal, do they need health resources, we will move them away from spaces that aren’t safe.”

It was help Jane said everyone living at the campground needed. The campground closes at the end of the month.

“Everybody has a story, it’s whether you can put them inside your shoes as they’re telling that story and sympathize with them and be there for them because a lot of people have no one,” she said.

