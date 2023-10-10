Coralville synagogue leaders: put focus on people rather than politics during Israel-Hamas conflict

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At least 900 people in Israel have died and more then 2,500 others have been injured after the militant group Hamas launched an attack on southern and central Israel Saturday.

“There’s a broad variety of experiences and people in the congregation” said Janice Weiner, with Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville. “There are people who have never been and still, because of the strong ties of Jews to Israel, still feel profoundly affected.”

Agudas Achim hosted a gathering Monday night to support people and give them a space to discuss all that they were thinking and feeling.

“If you have a room filled with 100 people, you’ll have 100 different stories, and 100 different approaches to this, even just within our community,” said Weiner.

However, despite the many different approaches, the leaders this synagogue said, right now, they wanted to keep the focus on the victims of violence.

“It’s not going to help to import a conflict. This isn’t this isn’t a domestic issue,” said Weiner.

Weiner said the way to keep the focus on people rather than politics was to seek out their stories.

“There are many American journalists in the region, there are Israeli and I’m sure Palestinian journalists, and they are— and people are telling their personal stories.”

Weiner and another synagogue leader, David Lubaroff, said they hope that listening to others’ experiences of loss will lead to empathy, one of their wishes along with an end to the violence.

“I just hope, hope and pray that it will end soon,” said Lubaroff.

