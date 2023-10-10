Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Charge announced for teen arrested in Cedar Rapids school threat

Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
Cedar Rapids Community School District flag.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The teen arrested in connection to a school threat in Cedar Rapids has been charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks confirmed Tuesday.

The threat, which circulated on social media, caused the Cedar Rapids Community School District to close for a day and to increase security measures for more than a week after reopening.

Law enforcement arrested the 14-year-old on Oct. 5, but have not released the teen’s identity.

The school district worked with law enforcement to increase security measures. Those measures have since been relaxed following the teen’s arrest.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Presence following shooting in 3900 block of Sherman Street
Two men killed in Cedar Rapids shooting identified
The State Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy as part of the investigation.
Iowa man shot, killed while hunting coyotes
Police are looking for Ashrah Clayton, 15, who was last seen leaving City High, in Iowa City,...
Iowa City police find missing 15-year-old
Photo: Fremantle Media
The Price is Right Live coming to Cedar Rapids in 2024
Sen. Adrian Dickey
Charge related to RAGBRAI incident dismissed against Iowa State Senator

Latest News

FILE - (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Iowa City residents head to polls for City Council District A Primary Election
Testimony continues Tuesday in the trial of a teen charged in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines...
Testimony continues in trial for second teen charged in deadly Des Moines nonprofit shooting
When it's game night, a central Iowa high school student leads the football team and the...
Iowa high schooler leads football team and marching band
Tuesday marks Indigenous Peoples' Day in the U.S., which has come about as a way to remember...
Meskwaki Tribe holds event at Kirkwood for Indigenous Peoples Day