Charge announced for teen arrested in Cedar Rapids school threat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The teen arrested in connection to a school threat in Cedar Rapids has been charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks confirmed Tuesday.

The threat, which circulated on social media, caused the Cedar Rapids Community School District to close for a day and to increase security measures for more than a week after reopening.

Law enforcement arrested the 14-year-old on Oct. 5, but have not released the teen’s identity.

The school district worked with law enforcement to increase security measures. Those measures have since been relaxed following the teen’s arrest.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.