Cedar Rapids man, dog escape fire at two-story home

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Cedar Rapids say a 73-year-old man and his pet escaped a fire unharmed early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire coming from the garage of a home in the 3800 block of Tahoe Lane Southeast at around 1:15 a.m.

Firefighters said the fire progressed up the exterior, but they were able to bring it under control.

There was fire damage to the garage, garage loft and some of the living area, along with smoke and water damage to the home’s first and second floors.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

