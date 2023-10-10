Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man, dog escape fire at two-story home

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department logo(CRFD)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters in Cedar Rapids say a 73-year-old man and his pet escaped a fire unharmed early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire coming from the garage of a home in the 3800 block of Tahoe Lane Southeast at around 1:15 a.m.

Firefighters said the fire progressed up the exterior, but they were able to bring it under control.

There was fire damage to the garage, garage loft and some of the living area, along with smoke and water damage to the home’s first and second floors.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

