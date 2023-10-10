Cedar County launches new 911 network

TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar County’s new 911 radio network is now reaching more residents than before. While the switch will require little to no training, the change required all new technology.

“We are switching to a brand new radio system, we are switching computers, we are switching technologies, we are switching processes - the way of doing things,” said Cedar County Emergency Management Director Jodi Freet. “Our first responders have switched the handheld radios that they carry, they’ve switched their pagers. Just a complete overhaul from what we had.”

The new system will not only cover 99.2% of Cedar County, it will also give dispatch the opportunity to reach out to first responders in the surrounding areas -- an option they did not have prior to this switch.

“It is very possible that lives can be saved, if we can save one additional life off of this system, it’s definitely worth it,” said Freet.

The $8.6 million network has been years in the making. Now that it’s officially launched, funding will continue to come in from both the county and 911 Board.

“This makes us up to the standards of the counties around us whether it be mutual aid, whether it fire and ambulance, law where you can talk seamlessly to each other. I mean it’s just a huge safety and efficiency issue,” said Cedar County Supervisor Bruce Barnhart.

While the old system was efficient, many who work at the dispatch say it constantly ‘showed its age’ in the sense that they had coverage limitations. Once that issue was initially presented to the county, they began the process of applying and getting approved for this new system.

